Chicago Confirms Hilsenbeck Contract Extension

November 5, 2025

The Hounds re-signed 2025 First-Team All-MLR flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck for the 2026 season, the team confirmed today. After signing on as a late addition to the 2025 Hounds squad, the veteran playmaker proved to be one of the team's most vital acquisitions.

Hilsenbeck made his Hounds debut in week three against the New England Free Jacks, coming on as a replacement and scoring two points via a conversion kick. He would go on to start the next four games, laying claim to first-string flyhalf duties, and finished the year with 15 appearances, making 12 starts and playing over 1,000 minutes.

Hilsenbeck ended the season as MLR's top point scorer, accumulating 109 points on 31 successful conversion kicks, 14 penalties, and one try. His 109 points is also a Chicago Hounds single-season franchise record. He made one clean break and beat nine defenders on 84 ball carries while completing 77 of his 99 tackle attempts.

After a dominant return to Major League Rugby this past year, Hilsenbeck earned his first cap for the Eagles. He was previously capped by Germany but is now eligible to play for the Eagles under new World Rugby rules.

Before Chicago, Hilsenbeck spent the majority of his career in France's Pro D2 league. He made his debut with Colomiers before the 2013 season and would go on to play 54 games for the team. After the 2016/2017 season, Hilsenbeck signed with fellow-Pro D2 club Vannes. Over the course of five seasons with Vannes, he made 122 appearances with 81 starts.

He signed with the Pro D2's Carcassonne after the 2022 campaign. Hilsenbeck appeared in 13 games with six starts before transferring to the now-defunct Rugby Atlanta during the 2023 Major League Rugby season.

With Rugby Atlanta, the veteran made an immediate impact. He appeared in four games, totalling 273 minutes. Hilsenbeck added 11 points via four successful conversions and one penalty kick. He returned to France at the conclusion of his time in Atlanta, signing with Biarritz before the '24 season.







