Learn Rugby from the Pros: Seawolves Skills Camp Comes to Oregon

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Got a young athlete who's eager to try something new? Or maybe you're looking for a way to build their confidence, teamwork, and athletic skills in a fast, fun environment? The Seattle Seawolves have you covered.

On Saturday, November 15, the Seawolves are hosting a high-energy Rugby Skills Camp at the Rugby Oregon Center in West Linn - and it's open to youth ages 7 to 17.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 15

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Rugby Oregon Center

Address: 2525 SW Ek Rd, West Linn, OR 97068

What Makes This Camp Different?

This isn't just another sports camp. It's a chance for kids to train with professional rugby coaches and players from the Seattle Seawolves - two-time Major League Rugby champions. Whether your child is brand new to the sport or already knows their way around the field, this camp has something for them.

Two sessions are available:

Ages 7-12: Intro to Rugby

Ages 13-17: Intermediate to Advanced Skills

Camp Highlights

Hands-on instruction from Seawolves coaches and Rugby Oregon staff

Non-contact, skills-based training focused on fundamentals

Emphasis on teamwork, confidence, and communication

All skill levels welcome - no experience necessary

Safe, inclusive, and high-energy environment

Spots are limited and filling fast. This is a one-day opportunity to learn from the best and get a taste of the fastest-growing team sport in the U.S.

Register here:

https://pci.jotform.com/form/253001113506135

Questions?

Email camps@seawolves.rugby or call 206-219-1504

This camp is proudly hosted in collaboration with Rugby Oregon.







Learn Rugby from the Pros: Seawolves Skills Camp Comes to Oregon - Seattle Seawolves

