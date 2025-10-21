Calvin Liulamaga Returns to Auburn High School

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We recently had the opportunity to visit Auburn High School with one of our own returning, Calvin Liulamaga, to share his journey from student to professional rugby player. For Calvin, it was more than a school visit. It was a return to where everything began.

"It's just good to be back," Calvin said to the crowd of students. "I used to practice rugby right here at Auburn Field."

Back when Calvin attended Auburn High, there wasn't an official rugby program. That didn't stop him from putting in the work. "Even though Auburn didn't have back then a team organized here at the school, I was out here at Auburn Field practicing rugby," he shared. "It's just good to be back, and I appreciate y'all having me."

Hearing him reflect on his journey reminded us what rugby is all about: community, perseverance, and opportunity. "The thing that stuck with me with rugby was just the community and the people I was around," Calvin said. "That was a big thing that made me want to keep playing."

He also spoke about how his time at Auburn helped shape the path to his professional career. "With my experience and the people I was around while also coming to Auburn, you know, they have a great faculty," he said. "The tools and resources that they were able to provide, I was able to go to college and play rugby at the collegiate level, and then I was able to get drafted by the Seawolves."

Calvin's story is a powerful reminder that anyone can find their place in this sport. "If anyone wants to try rugby, I really encourage it," he said. "It's a great sport, a great team sport. Rugby players come in all shapes and sizes, so don't ever feel left out."

We are proud to see Calvin come full circle. From training on the Auburn Field to representing the Seattle Seawolves at the professional level, and now inspiring the next generation of student-athletes to chase their goals.

Want to bring the Seawolves to your school?

Reach out to info@seawolves.rugby to learn more.







Major League Rugby Stories from October 21, 2025

Calvin Liulamaga Returns to Auburn High School - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.