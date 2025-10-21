Hounds Re-Sign Rookie of the Year Peyton Wall

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- The Hounds announced today they signed Peyton Wall, star wing and 2025 MLR Rookie of the Year, to a contract extension after a breakout rookie campaign. At just 24 years old, and with only seven MLR caps to his name, it's probable that the best is yet to come for the Fort Wayne, Indiana native.

After a standout collegiate career at Indiana University that included All-Big 10 MVP honors, First-Team All-Conference honors, and helping the Hoosiers to a 2024 Big 10 championship, the Hounds drafted Wall with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 MLR Draft.

Despite a strong fall Hounds Academy season last year, the wing had to work his way up the depth chart over the course of his rookie season. Wall finally made his MLR debut off the bench in Chicago's Week 12 win over the Miami Sharks, becoming Chicago Hound No. 77. He was called into the starting lineup for the first time in his MLR career just a week later for a tough road game against the New England Free Jacks. He impressed with ball in hand against New England, running for 94 meters on just eight carries while beating five defenders.

He scored his first MLR try a week later in a primetime Monday Night Rugby matchup against Los Angeles. In just his second start, Wall added another pair of linebreaks, beat six more defenders, and capped the night off with the aforementioned five-pointer.

He broke a pair of single-game franchise records in Week 15 against Carolina Anthem, a resounding Hounds win that clinched Chicago's second consecutive playoff berth. Wall totaled 11 carries for 142 meters (single-game franchise record) while registering 11 beaten defenders and five clean line breaks (another single-game franchise record).

Wall finished his rookie season with only seven appearances but managed to not only win the 2025 Hounds Rookie of the Year award but also the MLR Rookie of the Year Award. Despite the limited playing opportunities, he scored three tries on 50 carries and gained 572 meters (11.4 meters-per-carry). He broke the line cleanly 12 times and beat 32 defenders with the ball in hand.

He is currently named in the USA Eagles' wider player pool for the fall test match series. Wall was also included in the wider player pool for their July series.







Major League Rugby Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.