Supporting Play Equity in Our Community

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are proud to support our partners at the King County Play Equity Coalition (KCPEC) as they host their annual fundraiser on Thursday, November 7 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at South Park Hall.

This community-focused event will bring together local leaders, organizations, and advocates committed to advancing play equity across King County. Guests will enjoy an evening dedicated to celebrating KCPEC's ongoing efforts to create inclusive opportunities for youth and families to access play, recreation, and sport.

Attendees can expect engaging activities, live music, and refreshments, all while connecting with others who share a passion for community empowerment and equitable access to play.

To learn more or register for the event, visit kcplayequity.org.

