Seattle Seawolves to Train with Stormers Rugby in South Africa and Host Season Ticket Member Town Hall

The Seattle Seawolves will travel to South Africa this preseason to train with Stormers Rugby as part of preparations for the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

The training block in Cape Town will place the Seawolves in a high-performance environment against one of the top professional clubs in the world. Sessions will focus on conditioning, skill execution, tactical clarity, and strengthening team cohesion ahead of kickoff.

Head Coach Allen Clarke emphasized the purpose behind the tour.

"So that we return home tougher, sharper, ready to perform at our best in front of you."

Stormers Rugby compete in one of the most demanding professional competitions in the sport and are known for their physicality, pace, and technical precision. Working alongside their coaching staff and players will expose the Seawolves to new systems, standards, and preparation methods as the club continues to elevate its performance.

Beyond the work on the pitch, the tour will deepen connections within the squad. Time spent training, traveling, and competing together strengthens culture and prepares the group for the demands of a long season.

Before departing for South Africa, the Seawolves will host an exclusive Season Ticket Member Town Hall at The Hall On Occidental on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:00 PM PT.

The Town Hall will feature player appearances from returning leaders and new additions to the 2026 squad, along with updates from coaches and rugby operations staff. A live Q&A session will give season ticket members the opportunity to hear directly from coaches and players, ask questions about the preseason tour, and gain insight into preparations for the year ahead. The evening will also include photo and autograph opportunities in a relaxed setting, with media participation and coverage on site.

The event is designed to bring supporters closer to the team and recognize the role season ticket members play in the Seawolves community.

Supporters who want to attend must have an active season ticket membership by March 3. Season memberships are available now at https://www.seawolves.rugby/tickets/memberships.

The partnership with Stormers Rugby represents a significant step in preparation for 2026. Training in a world-class environment and testing against elite opposition will position the Seawolves to return to Seattle ready to compete from Round One.

More updates, behind-the-scenes content, and coverage from South Africa will be shared across Seawolves digital channels in the coming weeks as the team prepares for kickoff.







