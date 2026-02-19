Major League Rugby Names Chicago as Host of 2026 MLR Championship Game

After an 11-week regular season, the league's top four teams will advance to a single-elimination tournament. The semifinal round will match up the league's No. 1 and No. 4 teams and the league's No. 2 and No. 3 teams in a Sunday Night Rugby doubleheader, with the winners advancing to the championship the following week.

"Chicago has consistently proven itself as a premier host for historic rugby events - from the 2023 MLR Championship to massive recent international matches - while also boasting a rich and proud grassroots and club rugby tradition," said Alex Magleby, Co-President of Major League Rugby. "SeatGeek Stadium offers arguably the best playing surface in our league, making it the perfect stage for a championship moment.

"With multiple fields surrounding the stadium for additional rugby activations in the lead up, this will be a true tent-pole weekend for North American rugby, and we look forward to announcing a series of exciting events in the coming weeks - all culminating in a Father's Day MLR Final on Sunday evening. It promises to be electric - an opportunity to bring together MLR supporters and rugby fans, new and lifelong alike, for a remarkable celebration of our sport."

SeatGeek Stadium hosted the 2023 MLR Championship, welcoming more than 10,000 fans to an action-packed final. The New England Free Jacks overcame a four-point halftime deficit to upset the San Diego Legion, 25-24 for the Free Jacks' first MLR Shield.

In addition to being the home of the Chicago Hounds, SeatGeek Stadium, located just outside of downtown Chicago, also hosts the Chicago Stars FC of the National Women's Soccer League, Chicago Fire FC II of MLS Next Pro. The 20,000-seat venue will be celebrating its 20th year of providing world-class entertainment for the community this June.

During last season's thrilling final in Pawtucket, R.I., the New England Free Jacks became the first team in MLR history to win three straight titles, doing so with a thrilling victory in the first major championship sporting event in Centreville Bank Stadium history.

"We're thrilled and honored to bring the Major League Rugby Championship Final back to Chicago this summer," said James English, CEO of the Chicago Hounds. "Chicago has consistently proven itself as the destination for rugby in the U.S. With its unmatched energy, vibrant summer atmosphere, and passionate fans, there's simply no better place to be than Dawg Town on June 21."

All 2026 playoff matches, including the 2026 MLR Championship, will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPN+ and around the world.

For more information on Major League Rugby, please visit majorleague.rugby/.

