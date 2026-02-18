Seattle Seawolves Announce New Partnership with Georgetown Brewing Company

The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce a new partnership with Georgetown Brewing Company, one of Washington state's most respected independent craft breweries. This collaboration brings together two Seattle institutions built on community, hard work, and a commitment to quality.

Founded in 2002 by Manny Chao and Roger Bialous in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, Georgetown Brewing has grown into the largest independent craft brewery in Washington. Known for beers like Manny's Pale Ale, Bodhizafa IPA, and Roger's Pilsner, the brewery has earned a reputation across the Pacific Northwest for consistency, freshness, and a focus on doing things the right way.

That approach aligns closely with the values of the Seattle Seawolves. Rugby demands preparation, discipline, and teamwork. Georgetown Brewing operates with the same mindset, maintaining a cold supply chain and a dedication to delivering fresh, high-quality beer to fans across the region.

"This partnership represents everything we value as an organization. Georgetown Brewing is deeply rooted in Seattle, committed to quality, and passionate about bringing people together. We're proud to work alongside a partner that shares our vision for community and matchday experience."

- Drew Dambreville, Seattle Seawolves

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to the local community. Georgetown Brewing has long supported Seattle through collaborations with local artists, community initiatives, and a welcoming tasting room that has become a gathering place for fans across the city. The Seawolves share that same belief in bringing people together through sport and shared experiences.

"We've always believed in supporting organizations that bring people together and strengthen our local community. The Seattle Seawolves represent the spirit of teamwork and dedication that resonates with us, and we're excited to be part of their journey."

- Manny Chao, Co-Founder, Georgetown Brewing Company

Fans can expect to see Georgetown Brewing featured at matches, events, and community activations throughout the season, helping enhance the matchday atmosphere and strengthen the connection between rugby and Seattle's craft culture.

We're proud to welcome Georgetown Brewing Company to the Seawolves family and look forward to building a strong partnership in the seasons ahead.







