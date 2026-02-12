Seattle Seawolves Sign 6'4" Irish Winger Michael Hand

Published on February 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves have signed Irish winger Michael Hand ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season, adding size, pace, and finishing ability to the outside backs.

Hand, 25, stands 6 ft 4 in tall and weighs about 230 lb. He most recently played in Major League Rugby with the Chicago Hounds and also spent time on loan with the Miami Sharks. During his MLR career he made 14 appearances, started 11 matches, and scored 4 tries.

Born in Connecticut and raised in Ireland, Hand developed both as a rugby player and as an athlete. He was an All-Ireland champion in the 4×100 relay for three consecutive years while continuing to play rugby. He later attended University College Cork and played for Cork Constitution in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League before moving into the professional game.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke about the addition.

"Michael is an exciting young American talent with huge upside. He's a big, powerful athlete who can play on the wing or at fullback, and he brings that rare blend of size, speed, and presence. We're looking forward to developing him in our environment and helping him take the next step in his career."

Hand also shared his thoughts on joining Seattle.

"I'm delighted to come back to this city and play for the Seawolves in front of such a great fanbase. Seattle and the PNW has such a strong rugby and sports culture and I'm honored to get to be a part of it. Excited to get to work!"

The signing adds size and finishing ability to the Seawolves backline as preparations continue for the 2026 Major League Rugby season.







