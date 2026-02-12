USA Eagles Partner with Major League Rugby S&C to Raise Athlete Standards

With MLR proving a vital playing ground for current and developing Eagles to keep match readiness sharp as they gear toward the upcoming international season, USA Head Coach Scott Lawrence and staff, together with MLR clubs have implemented a system and standards for teams and players to align during the MLR period.

Prior to player arrival of the Preseason Alignment Camp, World Rugby and USA Rugby coaches conducted a workshop with all MLR S&C coaches to share international game demands, preparation best practices, the Eagles game model, and align on conditioning standards for those wishing to be selected for the Eagles.

Throughout the camp, players undertook a series of fitness and strength testing to set baseline standards. Working alongside both USA Rugby coaching staff and their relevant MLR coach a joint individual development plan was created for players to activate and continue preparations through the upcoming MLR season until they reconvene in Eagles camp later this spring.

Lawrence explained;

"The networking amongst coaches, sharing of ideas, and alignment on a go-forward working model with all coaches closest to the athletes put the players at the center of development. With 10-12 games in MLR and 13-14 games in Eagles camp in 2026 its vital we look at the entire year in terms of a high speed and intensity domestic professional game that leads into test match performance. The testing aspect of the camp was done collaboratively over the course of the 3 days and followed by joint IDP conversations outbound to ensure alignment going into the MLR season that aligns with international standards and the club's pre-season plans."

"We were also lucky to have Josh Sutcliffe on board to further support Collegiate HP coach development by capturing videos and insights from the assembly that will make their way into the coach development curriculum."

Sutcliffe leads the collegiate High Performance Pathways, which has been a crucial part in current Eagles' playing careers thus far, and shows USA Rugby commitment to developing future Eagles as well as raising the standard of the game going forward. Using curriculum developed from National Team principles ensures players coming up the ranks are versed in USA Eagles standards, expectations and culture.

Following camp, the USA Men's Eagles have reported back to their respective clubs where they continue preparations for the MLR season as they continue building towards the Nations Cup later this summer.

USA Men's Eagles 2026 Alignment Camp Coaches & Staff

Scott Lawrence | Head Coach

Steve Brett | Assistant Coach

Agustin Cavaleri | Assistant Coach

Blake Bradford | Assistant Coach

David Williams | Assistant Coach

Brendan O'Meara | Pathway Coach

Rodolfo Broggi | S&C Coach

Soham Quici | Pathway S&C Coach

Nick Colling | Team Manger

MLR Representatives Present:

Sebastian Pearson | California Legion S&C

James Kimerer | Seattle Seawolves S&C

Jamie Beamish | Chicago Hounds S&C

Richard Merryman | Old Glory DC General Manager

Soham Quici - Anthem RC S&C







