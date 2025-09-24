Seattle Seawolves Voted Best Sports Team in Seattle 2025

Published on September 23, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

We've got news worth shouting from the rooftops. For the second year in a row, the Seattle Seawolves have been named Best Seattle Sports Team in The Seattle Times' Best in the PNW: The People's Choice Awards.

This isn't just a win for the club. It's a win for everyone who shows up for Seattle rugby. You packed Starfire, brought your energy, repped the crest, and made your voices heard on and off the pitch. This recognition belongs to every single one of you.

2024 was special. 2025 is personal. Back-to-back awards don't happen by accident. They're earned through grit, teamwork, and the kind of community support that makes this club bigger than just a game.

From Head Coach Allen Clarke, "Being named the Best Sports Team in the PNW by Seattle Times fans for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor. It's a reflection of the hard work, resilience, and passion our players bring every day, the impact of the management team & office staff, the loyalty of our supporters, and not least the continued dedication of our owners."

From our opening kickoff to the last whistle of every season, we've stayed focused on building something real, not just on the pitch, but in the stands, in the community, and across the Pacific Northwest.

This honor recognizes more than just performance. It celebrates atmosphere, culture, and connection. The match-day energy. The kids high-fiving players post-game. The booming chants from the supporters' section. It all matters.

From Seawolves Player, Devin Short, "Winning back to back Best sports team in the PNW from the Seattle times is such an honor because it shows the work and dedication we put out there on the field is being recognized and supported! We have the best fans in the league and the way they continue to show up and represent us even out of season is a direct reflection of the grit and love we all put into this amazing sport! Thank you so much and look forward too seeing all of you on the pitch this season!"

Seattle is a sports town with a big heart and high standards. To be chosen as the best by the people of this city two years running means everything to us.







