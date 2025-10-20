Seattle Seawolves Announce Official Partnership with BlockDAG Through 2026 MLR Season

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce a new corporate partnership with BlockDAG, who will serve as an official sponsor of the team through the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

"We are grateful for BlockDAG's support and their commitment to growing the game of rugby in our community," said Adrian Balfour, Seawolves Co-Founder and Owner. "Their partnership strengthens our mission to deliver excellence on and off the field."

BlockDAG shares in the excitement of this new partnership. "We are thrilled to align with the Seattle Seawolves, a team that embodies resilience, teamwork and community - values that are at the core of BlockDAG," said Nic Van Der Bergh, BlockDAG Marketing Director. "Together, we look forward to supporting the Seawolves' success through the 2026 season."

BlockDAG is also the official blockchain partner of Inter Milan and proud digital partner of the Seattle Orcas, further showcasing their commitment to supporting world-class sports organizations and expanding their USA footprint.

BlockDAG joins the Seawolves family at an exciting time as the team continues to build on its championship legacy and expand the reach of rugby across the Pacific Northwest.

