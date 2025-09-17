School's Out, Rugby's in - SeaWolves Youth Rugby Camp Friday October 10th, 2025
Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
Spend your no-school day with the Seattle Seawolves. On Friday, October 10, we're hosting a Youth Rugby Camp at the Tukwila Community Center designed to keep athletes active, learning, and having fun.
Learn from the Seawolves
Train with Seawolves Coaches & Players. Campers will build core skills through position-appropriate drills, small-sided games, and team challenges that emphasize technique, safety, and rugby values.
Who Should Attend
Open to all experience levels. Whether you are new to rugby or already playing regularly, this camp is structured to meet athletes where they are and help them improve.
Camp Details
Date: Friday, October 10, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Check-in: 9:00 AM
Session start: 9:30 AM
Location: Tukwila Community Center
Ages: 7-12 and 13-17 (same session window)
Price: $75 per participant
What to Bring
Water bottle, cleats or running shoes, and athletic wear. We provide a camp T-shirt, wristband, snacks, and drinks.
Secure your spot today.
