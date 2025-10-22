Two Seawolves Named to USA Men's Eagles Player Pool for Autumn Internationals

Published on October 22, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce that Lauina "Ina" Futi and Malacchi Esdale have been named to the USA Men's Eagles player pool for the 2025 Autumn Internationals. The squad is set to face Scotland, Georgia, and Romania in a three-match European tour that will test the Eagles against top-tier international competition.

This achievement reflects not only the individual efforts of these players, but also the strength of the Seawolves' player development and commitment to pushing talent to the next level.

Lauina "Ina" Futi: From American Samoa to the Eagles

Eagle Number: 567

Age: 29

Position: Flyhalf

Hometown: Mapusaga Fou, American Samoa

USA Debut: vs Portugal, August 2023

Caps: 5

Born and raised in American Samoa, Futi first made his name as a standout quarterback and MVP at the 2014 Samoa Bowl before discovering rugby at 19 with the San Luis Obispo Rugby Club. His talent and drive quickly led him north, where he joined the Seattle Rugby Club Orcas, one of the primary pipelines to the Seawolves.

Futi officially signed with the Seawolves in 2021, and since then has earned a reputation as one of the most dynamic flyhalves in Major League Rugby. Known for his field vision and clutch performances, Futi has earned multiple Player of the Match honors and continues to be a central figure in the Seawolves attack.

He earned his first cap with the Eagles in 2023 and now heads into this fall's tour with five caps and a growing leadership presence. Off the field, Futi is a proud father of two and remains deeply connected to his American Samoan roots.

Malacchi Esdale: New Seawolf, Eagle on the Rise

Age: 30

Hometown: Newark, Delaware

University: UCF

Signed by the Seawolves ahead of the 2025 season, Malacchi Esdale brings elite-level athleticism, versatility, and a deep international résumé to Seattle.

Esdale got his start in the college rugby scene at the University of Central Florida before moving into the professional game with the Houston SaberCats in 2018. His breakthrough came in the Sevens arena, where he debuted for the USA in 2018 and represented the country at both the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Now turning his focus to the 15s format, Esdale's inclusion in the Autumn Internationals marks his first tour with the USA Men's XVs. His speed, strength, and experience on the world stage make him an immediate asset, both for the Eagles and for the Seawolves heading into the new MLR season.

Autumn Internationals Schedule (Pacific Time)

Scotland vs USA

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Saturday, Nov 1 - 10:40 AM PT

Streaming on Paramount+

Georgia vs USA

Adjarabet Arena, Batumi

Saturday, Nov 8 - 4:00 AM PT

Streaming on Paramount+

Romania vs USA

Arcul du Triumf, Bucharest

Saturday, Nov 15 - 7:00 AM PT

Streaming on Paramount+

Seattle Roots, Global Stage

Whether they rose through our development system like Futi or joined with years of international experience like Esdale, these two players represent what it means to be a Seawolf: prepared, relentless, and ready for the moment.

Congratulations to Ina and Malacchi on earning their place among the best. Your Seawolves family is with you every step of the way.

Let's go, Eagles. Let's go, Seawolves.







