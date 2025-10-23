From Herriman to the English Premiership - Tonga Kofe Moves to Leicester Tigers from Utah Warriors

Published on October 22, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - The Utah Warriors Rugby Club announced that forward Tonga Kofe, a homegrown player who rose through the Warriors' development pathway, has officially signed with Leicester Tigers of England's Premiership Rugby - one of the sport's most storied professional clubs.

Kofe's journey from the Warriors ID program in Utah to international competition and now the European professional stage underscores the Warriors' commitment to building a world-class rugby ecosystem right here in the United States.

"This is what it's all about - creating opportunities for players from our state to reach the highest levels of the game," said Robbie Abel, Head Coach of the Utah Warriors. "Tonga embodies everything we believe in: hard work, humility, and belief in the Utah Way. His success is a win for our entire community."

A key member of the USA Eagles player squad earlier this year, Kofe's rise follows his standout 2024 and 2025 campaigns with the Warriors, where his power, skill, and work rate helped Utah clinch the #1 spot in the MLR Regular season, #1 in Western Conference regular-season and advanced to the MLR Western Conference Final.

Kofe credited the Warriors organization for developing not only his rugby but his mindset and professionalism.

"Utah is special because it's family," said Kofe. "From the first time I joined the Warriors, the coaches, the players, and the fans believed in me. They gave me a pathway and a standard to live up to. I'm proud to represent Utah wherever I go."

The move is another defining moment in Utah's growing reputation as a premier destination for elite rugby talent, following the club's historic 2025 season and continued investment in player development, high-performance facilities, and community programs.

As global attention turns toward the 2031 Men's Rugby World Cup in the United States, Utah's proven ability to cultivate top-tier talent positions the Warriors as a key driver of the sport's growth nationally.

"This is not just a story about one player," added Abel. "It's about proving that American rugby can compete with the best in the world - and that the path runs straight through Utah."

The Warriors have launched an episodic video series, "Love The Player, Love The Game", with the first two-parts chronicling Kofe's journey from local prospect to international professional. The first episode (part 1) is live, with the second installment of Kofe's episode premiering tomorrow across the Warriors' digital channels.







