Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on September 16, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)







This past week the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies announced they are relocating to Trenton, New Jersey next season; the New York Atlas won the Premier Lacrosse League Championship; the Everett AquaSox won the Northwest League title; and the Houston SaberCats revealed they won't be competing in Major League Rugby next season.

Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, North American Hockey League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League, Northwest League, Pioneer League, Pacific Coast League, Texas League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League One, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Football League, United Football League, Major League Rugby, Major League Volleyball, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

ECHL

Professional ice hockey is returning to Trenton, New Jersey, as the ECHL announced that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfers of Controlling Interest and Home Territory in the Utah Grizzlies' Membership from Grizzlies Hockey Club, LLC to Pro Hockey Partners, LLC, who will relocate the team to Trenton at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. The yet-to-be-renamed Trenton Hockey Club will make their debut at CURE Insurance Arena for the 2026-27 Season. "The return of ECHL hockey to Trenton is extremely exciting as we welcome the market back to our North Division for the 2026-27 Season amidst new teams and rivalries in the region," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The original ECHL Team served as a catalyst to the opening of CURE Insurance Arena back in 1999 and growing the hockey community in New Jersey, and we look forward to reinvigorating the live entertainment experience in the marketplace with an ownership and operating group that is experienced in developmental league sports.

Utah Grizzlies set to move to New Jersey. The Utah Grizzlies have called the state home for 30 years, and now they are bidding farewell to Utah.

Minor league hockey team coming to Trenton, NJ. Hockey fans in Trenton will soon have something to cheer for as the city brings a minor league hockey team back to the city. NBC10's Kelsey Kushner has a look at how everyone is hoping this new team will bring a financial boost to the community.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Stars of the Week - September 8-14, 2025

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

The New York Atlas won their first Premier Lacrosse League Championship, defeating the Denver Outlaws, 14-13. Here are the highlights.

Women's Lacrosse League

The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League announced it will expand its competition calendar to a full season and playoffs starting in 2026. The WLL 2026 season will feature the league's original four teams competing in the 10 versus 10 game format successfully debuted at its 2025 WLL All-Star Game. There will be 11 weekends of action, with games distributed on ESPN networks and streaming on the ESPN App.

"With the launch of our WLL Championship Series, we caught a glimpse of what the women's professional game can be. Today, we're excited to expand their professional platform to reflect the talent, ambition, and excellence of the players," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "In Summer 2026, the WLL will return to the field for a full season on ESPN." "We are thrilled to bring the Women's Lacrosse League's first regular season to fans nationwide in 2026. As a proud partner, ESPN is deeply committed to elevating this dynamic, athlete-powered league," said Rosalyn Durant, EVP of Programming & Acquisitions. "We believe the WLL's pace, storytelling and cultural resonance will inspire a broader audience, and we can't wait to deliver every moment of competition across our platforms."

National Lacrosse League

The Oshawa FireWolves were unveiled as the new name of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) franchise coming to Oshawa for the 2025-26 season, during a press conference at the Tribute Communities Centre.

"Lacrosse has a rich history in the Great Lakes region, originating with the Indigenous nations, celebrated by passionate communities and storied franchises like the Whitby Warriors, Brooklin Lacrosse Club, Peterborough Lakers and the Green Gaels Lacrosse Club (formerly the Oshawa Green Gaels), said Oliver Marti, Owner and CEO of the Oshawa FireWolves. "In naming our team the Oshawa FireWolves, we honor this heritage and embrace the identity of the Indigenous meanings of 'Fire' and 'Wolf,' reflecting courage, strength, community, and leadership. The Tribute Communities Centre in downtown Oshawa, ON will be the Oshawa FireWolves new home. Oak View Group has been instrumental in bringing the NLL to Oshawa and helping to build an incredible event experience for the Durham Region.

The Oshawa FireWolves are proud to call Oshawa, ON home! Starting in the 2025-2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season, the FireWolves will play at the Tribute Communities Centre in downtown Oshawa and start a new chapter in the region's deep lacrosse history.

BASEBALL

Northwest League

Fueled by a trio of home runs, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Eugene Emeralds 6-3 at Funko Field to secure the 2025 Northwest League Championship crown in four games. Locking down the final four frames of the game to secure the 2025 Northwest League Championship were William Fleming, Ben Hernandez, and Lucas Kelly. Fleming contributed two shutout innings, allowing only one hit, and Hernandez added one scoreless frame. Kelly locked down the final three outs of the game to earn the save and secure the 6-3 AquaSox victory in the deciding game of the 2025 Northwest League Championship.

Mariners prospect Lucas Kelly records the final out to secure the Northwest League title for High-A Everett AquaSox

Pioneer League

The Pioneer Baseball League and MLB Partner League, announced that the Grand Junction Jackalopes will relocate beginning with their 2026 season. "I am greatly saddened to make this announcement," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "I know it's very disappointing for the team's many fans in the Grand Valley, but after making sincere efforts to keep the team in Grand Junction, it unfortunately didn't work out as hoped. The PBL will announce shortly where the team will relocate for the 2026 season." ortly where the team will relocate for the 2026 season."

What lead to the Grand Junction Jackalopes relocating

Pacific Coast League

Rockies Triple-A affiliate Albuqueruque Isotopes scores 21 runs on 27 hits. Defeating the El Paso Chihuahuas 21-10.

Texas League

Mariners No. 8 prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje, a switch-pitcher, records seven strikeouts across six scoreless frames for Double-A Arkansas Travelers.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Thomas Muller HAT TRICK in Vancouver Romp!!

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC landed 20-year-old star Jaedyn Shaw in an NWSL intraleague-record $1.25 million transfer from the North Carolina Courage. The fee will be paid in intraleague transfer funds over installments and represents Gotham's first seven-figure transfer. The agreement smashed the NWSL's previous top mark for a player transfer between league clubs. Gotham and Shaw are now working toward an updated and extended contract. She will wear the No. 2 jersey. The signing gives Gotham four players who won Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women's National Team last summer in France - and one of the most decorated young players in the world. "I'm so excited to be a part of this incredible club and community," said Shaw. "I'm looking forward to playing alongside world class players and giving my all to help the team win another championship."

Traded Wednesday. Trained Thursday. Scored Friday. Just days after her record-breaking transfer from North Carolina, Jaedyn Shaw makes her debut for Gotham FC and scores a debut goal for her new team. Hear from her in her emotional post game interview.

Denver Summit FC officially surpassed 15,000 season ticket deposits, marking another major milestone in the club's journey toward its debut 2026 NWSL season. With over 15,000 season ticket membership deposits, Denver Summit FC has set a new standard for an NWSL expansion franchise while breaking all NWSL expansion records in the process. "We're incredibly grateful for the energy and excitement the Denver community and Rocky Mountain region continues to show for this club," Summit FC President Jen Millet said. "Reaching 15,000 deposits is a testament to the passion for women's soccer across the Front Range. We are excited to keep momentum going while continuing to engage the Denver community ahead of our inaugural season."

Colorado's new women's professional soccer club continues to set records.

Denver Summit FC said it has surpassed 15,000 season ticket deposits.

Northern Super League

The Northern Super League (NSL), Canada's professional women's soccer league, announced that it has commenced the process for adding an additional club in 2027, officially launching its expansion process. In its remarkable debut season, with clubs in six major Canadian markets, the NSL is building on the surging momentum of women's soccer across North America and women's sports worldwide. The league has drawn top-tier sponsors, engaged ownership groups, passionate fans, and capacity crowds, supported by significant national and international media deals. On the pitch, the NSL is delivering exceptional quality of play, featuring a deep roster of elite domestic and international stars. "The NSL has always had a steady growth strategy in mind, and the current expansion plans are a direct result of that vision, combined with an exciting and competitive first season that delivered on our expectations," said Christina Litz, President of the NSL.

United Soccer League One

Athletic Club Boise announced it has surpassed 6,250 season ticket deposits, establishing a new record across the entire United Soccer League for all men's professional teams. The milestone eclipses the previous benchmarks set by Nashville SC (6,207) and FC Cincinnati (6,103), underscoring Boise's rise as one of the league's most dynamic new markets. "Breaking this record is a reflection of the incredible passion our community has shown for bringing professional soccer to Idaho," said Brad Stith, CEO and Co-Founder of Athletic Club Boise. "We're building more than a team - we're building a club that represents the Treasure Valley, and the response has been overwhelming."

Boise's first professional soccer team is already breaking records, officially surpassing 6,250 season ticket deposits.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was named the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Burton received 68 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. In her first season with Golden State, the Northwestern alumna posted career highs across the board, averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while starting all 44 regular season games. The dramatic improvement represents a massive leap from her 2024 campaign with the Connecticut Sun, where she averaged just 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Burton became the first player in WNBA history to increase her averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next.

Check out highlights from A'ja Wilson as she records 29 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL & 2 BLK in the Las Vegas Aces' 102-77 Game 1 win over the Seattle Storm.

On The Wrap Up, the crew makes their predictions for what big storylines will come out of the WNBA next season.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week.

United Football League

Best Kick and Punt Returns from the 2025 Season

Indoor Football League

The Tucson Sugar Skulls and Head Coach Billy Back have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons. "We appreciate the experience and determination Billy brought to the Sugar Skulls, and the team showed improvement last season," said Sugar Skulls Owner Cathy Guy. "But after a two-year evaluation, we both thought it was best to part ways. Billy is a championship coach, and we wish him all the best." With Tucson serving as host to the next two Indoor Football League National Championship games, the franchise has a priority to build a championship caliber club to have the opportunity to not only host but play in the title game.

The San Antonio Gunslingers have announced the hiring of Rod Miller as the team's new Defensive Coordinator, bringing over 20 years of coaching experience to the sidelines. Most recently In 2023, Miller took over as Defensive Coordinator for the Vegas Knight Hawks, leading the team to the number one pass defense in the IFL. He then became Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for the Massachusetts Pirates, leading them to an IFL Championship berth, before joining the San Diego Strike Force in 2025 as Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, helping guide the team to a Western Conference Championship appearance.

National Arena League

The National Arena League is proud to announce the full transfer of ownership of the Shreveport Rouxgaroux franchise to Keith Carter and family. With this milestone, the team has officially rebranded as the Louisiana Rouxgaroux, ushering in a bold new era of arena football in the state. The transition to full family ownership marks a renewed commitment to excellence, community, and growth of professional indoor football in Louisiana. The Louisiana Rouxgaroux identity reflects the strength, culture, and resilience of the state while honoring its passionate fanbase. Keith Carter, Owner of the Louisiana Rouxgaroux, shared: "This is more than just football-it's about building a legacy in Louisiana. My family and I are excited to bring a fresh vision, a stronger foundation, and a deeper connection to our fans and community. The Louisiana Rouxgaroux will proudly represent the entire state, and we can't wait to get started."

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Houston SaberCats rugby team is leaving Major League Rugby next season. The SaberCats posted a message to their social media accounts, thanking their fans and saying that refunds will be given.

Major League Volleyball

San Diego Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress has named Rachel Nieto as Director of Volleyball Operations. Nieto arrives in San Diego after nearly four years with the Westcliff University Athletics Department in Irvine, Calif., serving the last three years as Assistant Athletic Director of Compliance and Wellness, where she led compliance operations and assisted with the organization and supervision of teams and coaches. She was an advocate for student-athletes and their mental health, helping them navigate their collegiate journey. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the San Diego Mojo and be a part of the continued growth of both this team and professional women's volleyball," Nieto said. "Having experienced the impact of this sport at every level, I can't wait to support the athletes and Mojo staff in creating a first-class experience on and off the court. San Diego is such a special community, and I'm excited to get started, especially alongside Alisha and (assistant coach) Melody Nua."

Interview with Indy Ignite new head coach Lauren Bertolacci. Lauren Bertolacci talks with Anne Marie Tiernon about moving to America and her plans for the Indy Ignite 2026 season.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Highlights from Belgian superstar Daan De Marrée's rookie season! Daan De Marrée had one of the most dominant rookie seasons in league history for the Chicago Union in 2025.







Northwest League Stories from September 16, 2025

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.