Oshawa FireWolves Officially Announced as Name of NLL Franchise

Published on September 9, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves were unveiled today as the new name of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) franchise coming to Oshawa for the 2025-26 season, during a press conference at the Tribute Communities Centre.

"Lacrosse has a rich history in the Great Lakes region, originating with the Indigenous nations, celebrated by passionate communities and storied franchises like the Whitby Warriors, Brooklin Lacrosse Club, Peterborough Lakers and the Green Gaels Lacrosse Club (formerly the Oshawa Green Gaels), ¬Â said Oliver Marti, Owner and CEO of the Oshawa FireWolves. "In naming our team the Oshawa FireWolves, we honor this heritage and embrace the identity of the Indigenous meanings of 'Fire' and 'Wolf,' reflecting courage, strength, community, and leadership. ¬Â

The Tribute Communities Centre in downtown Oshawa, ON will be the Oshawa FireWolves new home. Oak View Group has been instrumental in bringing the NLL to Oshawa and helping to build an incredible event experience for the Durham Region.

"Welcoming the FireWolves and the National Lacrosse League to our venue is a significant milestone for Oshawa and our community, ¬Â said Andrew Nash, General Manager of the Tribute Communities Centre. "Adding at least nine home games to our calendar means more nights filled with incredible sports action, more business for restaurants and shops across the downtown core, and a real economic lift to the region. Through the televised games, we'll be showcasing our city, our fans, and our partners to a national audience. We look forward to building a lasting relationship with the team and the league. ¬Â

Starting play in Oshawa in November of 2025, the FireWolves will become the NLL's seventh Canadian franchise, joining the Calgary Roughnecks, Halifax Thunderbirds, Ottawa Black Bears, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

The Oshawa FireWolves are the youngest team in the NLL and boast the last two Rookie of the Year winners in Alex Simmons (2024) and Dyson Williams (2025). They are led by general manager and head coach, Glenn Clark who is a five-time NLL champion as a player and was named both the NLL General Manager of the Year and NLL Coach of the Year in 2024. The FireWolves have reached the NLL playoffs in two of their last four seasons including an appearance in the 2024 NLL Finals.

Fans can visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and to stay updated on news from the Oshawa FireWolves.

About Oshawa FireWolves

The Oshawa FireWolves are Durham Region's professional box lacrosse team, competing in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) out of the Tribute Communities Centre in downtown Oshawa, ON. For more information, visit OshawaFireWolves.com. Follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/FireWolvesNLL, Twitter @FireWolvesNLL, and Instagram @FireWolvesNLL.







