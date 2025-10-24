FireWolves Sign Five Draft Picks to Three-Year Contracts

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the signing of their five 2025 NLL Draft picks, Jaxon Fridge, Dante Kulas, Hayden Summers-Thompson, Hawi Francis, and Zach Richards, to three-year contracts, pending league approval.

These five first year players will fight for their spots on the FireWolves roster during the first week of training camp which begins on November 1 at Brampton Memorial Arena. Learn more about the newest additions to the FireWolves below.

Jaxon Fridge | Defense

Round 3 - Pick 36

Canisius University/Burnaby Lakers WLA

Fridge is from Coquitlam, BC and was a standout midfielder at Canisius University. In 59 games with the Golden Griffins, he produced 68 points (26g, 42a). With the Coquitlam Adanacs of the BCJALL, Fridge collected 53 points (21g, 32a) in 72 regular season and playoff games. He was a key contributor for the Adanacs on their way to winning the 2024 Minto Cup. Most recently with the Burnaby Lakers of the WLA, Fridge contributed 2 goals and 7 assists for 9 points during the 2025 season.

Dante Kulas | Forward

Round 3 - Pick 38

Rutgers University/Cobourg Kodiaks MSL

Kulas is a Courtice, ON native and has a wealth of experience playing for Rutgers University as well as the Jr. B Green Gaels, Jr. A Peterborough Lakers, Jr. A Brampton Excelsiors, Jr. A Okotoks Raiders, and Sr. A Cobourg Kodiaks. He is an effective scorer who produced 84 points (54g, 30a) at Rutgers and most recently had 22 points (6g, 16a) with Cobourg this past summer.

Hayden Summers-Thompson | Defense

Round 5 - Pick 65

Queens University of Charlotte/Owen Sound North Stars MSL

Summers-Thompson is from Oakville, ON and strengthens the FireWolves' defensive core. Summers-Thompson collected 31 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers in 37 games played at Queens. He played two seasons with the Jr. B Newmarket Saints where he had 11 points (2g, 9a) in 28 games played and has most recently played for the Sr. A Owen Sound North Stars.

Hawi Francis | Forward

Round 6 - Pick 79

Kahnawake Hunters Jr. B

Francis is from Akwesasne and at 6'5" he will bring his size and skill to the FireWolves' offense. Through three seasons playing in the Jr. B ranks for the Akwesasne Thunder and Kahnawake Hunters, Francis has accumulated 161 points (67g, 94a) in his career. He was a key member of the Hunters run to win the 2025 Founders Cup.

Zach Richards | Goalie

Round 6 - Pick 82

Kitchener -Waterloo Braves Jr. A

Richards is from Orangeville, ON and will bring depth to the FireWolves' goalie room. He spent several seasons with the Orangeville Northmen before joining the Kitchener Waterloo Braves. In his Jr. A career he accumulated 1740 saves, has a goals against average of 9.39, and a career save percentage of 0.798.

