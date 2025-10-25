Black Bears Ink Five More

After signing seven players on Thursday, the Ottawa Black Bears signed five players more on Friday, headlined by Jacob Dunbar, the Black Bears' fourth-highest scorer a season ago.

Jacob Dunbar - forward - one-year contract

Dunbar finished his first season with the Black Bears with 38 points, which ranked fourth on the team. His 23 goals marked a breakout, after totalling 10 over 12 games with the San Diego Seals from 2022-2024. He was drafted by the Seals 13th overall in 2021. In last season's home opener, Dunbar scored the first goal in franchise history against the Toronto Rock.

Liam Aston - forward - three-year contract

A 6-foot-2 forward, Aston was the Black Bears' first selection (33rd overall) in the 2025 NLL Draft. A native of Ottawa, he played Jr. B for the Nepean Knights in 2022 and 2023, scoring 32 goals and 51 assists over 26 games. With the Jr. A Toronto Beaches this summer, Aston scored 41 goals and added 75 assists, finishing second on the team in both categories, and seventh in the OJLL in points. Aston attends the University of Guelph and competes in CUFLA, where he sits second in points going into the final weekend of play.

Bauer Swystun - defence - three-year contract

Swystun, who measures at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds of muscle, is a native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Despite that, he played Jr. A for the Burlington Blaze, and then was drafted by the MSL's Oakville Rock, where he played six games last summer. Back closer to home, Swystun played Jr. A for the Saskatchewan SWAT, the Edmonton Miners, and competed for Canada at the 2022 IIJL World Juniors in Winnipeg.

Nicholas Volkov - defence - one-year contract

Drafted 14th overall by Albany in 2023, Volkov has played 24 games over two seasons with the FireWolves, scoring a goal and adding three assists. A native of Milton, Volkov won the 2023 Minto Cup with Black Bears head coach and general manager Dan MacRae with the Burlington Blaze.

Sam La Roue - forward - one-year contract

A second round pick of the Buffalo Bandits in 2020, La Roue was originally acquired by the Black Bears before last season's trade deadline. La Roue has played 13 games over four seasons, including two last season with the Black Bears. The right-shot forward hails from South Surrey, B.C., and has also played U SPORTS football for the University of Western Ontario since 2020.

