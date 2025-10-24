Warriors Re-Sign Brett Mydske

National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Captain Brett Mydske, pending NLL approval.

"Brett has been a cornerstone piece for our franchise the last few seasons," said Malawsky. "His calming influence both on and off the floor really helps set the standard for our organization. His selfless leadership, team-first attitude, and championship pedigree are all key components of a great captain. We look forward to another amazing season following his great leadership."

Mydske, 36, appeared in all 18 games for the Warriors in the 2024.25 season, recording four points (1-3-4), 37 loose ball recoveries, 15 caused turnovers, and 16 blocked shots. He also appeared in three games in the 2024.25 NLL playoffs, recording eight loose ball recoveries and four caused turnovers.

The 6'4", 215lbs defenceman, entering his fifth season as Captain of the Warriors, has played in 242 games in his NLL career, split between the Edmonton Rush, Saskatchewan Rush, and Vancouver Warriors, registering 106 points (38-68-106), 845 loose ball recoveries, 242 caused turnovers, 61 blocked shots, and 268 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 30 career postseason contests, recording seven points (1-6-7), 74 loose ball recoveries, 29 caused turnovers, and 16 penalty minutes. Mydske won the NLL Champions Cup with the Edmonton Rush and Saskatchewan Rush in 2015 and 2016, respectively, and the re-named NLL Cup with Saskatchewan in 2018.

The New Westminster, B.C. native was originally selected by the Edmonton Rush in the third round, 25th overall, in the 2009 NLL Entry Draft.







