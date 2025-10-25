Warriors Re-Sign Defenceman Ryan Dilks

Published on October 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Ryan Dilks, pending league approval.

"We are fortunate to have Ryan back for another season," said Malawsky. "He's a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and an NLL All-Star, who plays massive minutes and is in all key situations for us. His contribution to the organization on and off the floor is something special and is inspiring to be around week after week. His ability to shut down the opponent's top players year in and year out is what makes him so special. Welcome back Dilksy."

Dilks, 34, appeared in 18 games for the Warriors in 2024.25, recording five points (0-5-5), 104 loose balls, 31 caused turnovers, 12 blocked shots, and 12 penalty minutes. He also played in three playoff games, registering one point (1-0-1) and 11 loose ball recoveries. Dilks was named a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season.

The 6'1", 185lbs defender has played in 212 career NLL games, split between Boston, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, and Vancouver, registering 112 points (31-81-112), 921 loose balls, and 117 penalty minutes. He has been named the NLL's Defensive Player of the Year twice in his career, in 2016 with the Saskatchewan Rush and with Vancouver in 2024.

Dilks is a three-time NLL Champion (2015, 2016, 2018) and has reached the League Finals on five separate occasions. Across 28 career NLL playoff games, he has posted 15 points (5-9-15) and 113 loose ball recoveries.

The Hamilton, ON native was originally selected by the Toronto Rock in the fifth round, 50th overall, in the 2010 NLL Entry Draft.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.