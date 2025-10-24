Thunderbirds Sign Kew, Touhey, Tasse to Three-Year Deals

The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defenders Alex Kew, Levi Touhey, and Payton Tasse to three-year contracts.

Kew, 26, joined the Thunderbirds last off-season but missed the 2024-25 season due to injury. He previously spent time in the National Lacrosse League with Georgia, Buffalo, and Toronto.

The Oakville, Ontario product played with the Oakville Rock in MSL in 2024, appearing in 13 games while registering two goals and six points out the back gate.

Kew is a graduate of Webber, where he played in 25 career games for the program, scoring 61 goals and accumulating 78 points, along with 23 loose balls and nine caused turnovers, all as a midfielder.

Touhey, a 2005-born defender, was selected by Halifax in the fourth round (59th Overall) of the 2025 NLL Draft.

He most recently spent time with the Orangeville Northmen of the OJLL, where he featured with the team in the 2025 Minto Cup Finals.

This was the Surrey. BC native's second consecutive appearance in the National Championship, as he also played in the 2024 Minto Cup as a member of the Port Coquitlam Saints. He also played in the 2023 Founders Cup with the PoCo Junior B team.

Touhey started out this summer before being moved to New Westminster before the BC trade deadline. However, he was flipped again out East to join Orangeville after just three games with the Salmobellies.

In three games during the regular season, Touhey didn't register a point, but he posted two goals and four points in 12 playoff outings, displaying his ability to produce in transition.

Touhey has one more year of junior eligibility remaining, and he will return to BC next summer to finish out his junior career in Port Coquitlam.

"Signing my first NLL contract...words can't describe how I feel. This is something I have dreamed of since I started playing lacrosse," Touhey said. "I am honoured to have been drafted by the Thunderbirds and given this opportunity to compete at the next level."

Tasse, 23, was selected by the Thunderbirds in the fifth round (73rd Overall) of the 2025 NLL Draft.

He renounced his remaining NCAA eligibility after one season spent at Newberry. He previously attended St. Francis Xavier in nearby Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

The Ottawa, Ontario product was a mainstay on the back end of the Nepean Knights during their Founders Cup Championship run in 2022, putting up 13 points in 16 games during that regular season.

He has played parts of the last two summers in Major Series Lacrosse, last year with the Brampton Excelsiors before being moved to Peterborough and eventually Cobourg this summer, where he played under his Father, Jason -- a former NLL player.

Across 10 games this summer, Tasse had a goal while playing on the penalty kill for the Kodiaks and serving as a stay-at-home defender on their back end.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to come play out East in front of the best fans in my favourite city," Tasse said. "Halifax is an incredible place and I can't wait to get to work."







