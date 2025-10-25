Bandits Acquire Triolo from Saskatchewan
Published on October 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired forward Mike Triolo from the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval. Triolo (6'8", 225 lbs., 6/27/1991) was drafted by the Bandits in the third round (27th overall) of the 2015 NLL Entry Draft and has compiled 97 points (43+54) and 146 loose-ball recoveries in 46 career games.
