Bandits Sign Weiss to 1-Year Contract
Bandits Sign Weiss to 1-Year Contract

Published on October 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release


BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed transition player Nick Weiss to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Weiss (6'2", 212 lbs., 8/16/1992) will return for his 11th season in Buffalo after posting 26 points (7+19) and a career-high 138 loose-ball recoveries in 18 games during the 2024-25 season for the Bandits. The Port Hope, Ontario native currently ranks seventh in franchise history in games played (147) and loose-ball recoveries (878), second in caused turnovers (158), and third in blocked shots (52).

