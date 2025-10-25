Warriors Re-Sign Goaltender Christian Del Bianco

Published on October 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Christian Del Bianco, pending league approval.

"In our opinion, Christian is the best goaltender in the most important position in lacrosse," said Malawsky. "His mental fortitude is what separates him from others. The bigger the stage or moment, the better he is. Knowing we have Delbs back there is a calming influence that filters through the team and elevates everyone's game. His leadership, competitive drive, and relentless pursuit of excellence are qualities that change the outcome of games. We are proud to have Delbs back in Vancouver."

Del Bianco, 28, appeared in six games with Vancouver after being acquired from the Calgary Roughnecks, posting a 5-0 record with an 8.77 goals-against average and an 82.1 save percentage. He also played in three playoff games, holding a record of 1-2 with a 10.06 goals-against average and a 79.6 save percentage.

In 125 career games, split between Calgary and Vancouver, the 5'10", 189lbs goaltender holds a record of 58-45 with a 10.57 goals-against average and a 79.1 save percentage. He has also appeared in 14 playoff games, posting a record of 8-6 with a 10.21 goals-against average and a 79.6 save percentage. Del Bianco captured the 2019 NLL Cup with the Calgary Roughnecks.

Del Bianco was named the 2023 Goaltender of the Year, the 2023 Most Valuable Player Award, and named to the First Team All-NLL in 2023. He became only the second goaltender in league history to win the MVP Award.

The Coquitlam, BC native was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the second round, 15th overall in the 2015 NLL Entry Draft.







