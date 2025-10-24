Warriors Re-Sign Forward Keegan Bal

October 24, 2025

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Keegan Bal, pending league approval.

"The Vancouver Warriors welcome back Keegan Bal for another season," said Malawsky. "Keegan has been our team's MVP the last two seasons and has put the team on his back. He always elevates his game in the key moments, especially when the game is on the line. Our ability to add to the offense this offseason will only open things up for Keegan and his matchups. His athletic ability, compete, commitment, and dedication to getting better each week is what makes him one of the top players in the NLL. Welcome back Baller."

Bal, 33, appeared in 18 games for the Warriors in 2024.25, recording 112 points (43-69-112), 66 loose ball recoveries and four penalty minutes. His 112 points helped lead the Warriors into the playoffs for the first time in team history where he registered 18 points (8-10-18), along with 18 loose balls recoveries.

The 6'2", 180lbs forward has played in 111 career NLL games, all with the Warriors franchise, registering 556 points (221-335-556), 451 loose balls, and 25 penalty minutes.

The Coquitlam, B.C. native was originally selected by the Toronto Rock in the third round, 25th overall, in the 2013 NLL Draft.







