Black Bears Re-Sign Forward Reilly O'Connor

Published on October 21, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Black Bears have re-signed 32-year-old left-shot forward Reilly O'Connor to a one-year contract. O'Connor finished third on the Black Bears last season with 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists).

A native of Whitby, O'Connor was drafted seventh overall by the Calgary Roughnecks in the 2015 NLL Draft. He has compiled 145 goals and 328 assists overall through 144 career NLL games. He has also played seven total playoff games, scoring eight times and adding 14 assists.

In the offseason, O'Connor serves as the head coach and general manager of the Jr. A Toronto Beaches of the OJLL. He was also at the helm during the team's record-breaking 2022 season when the Beaches made their first-ever Minto Cup appearance.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April. You can view the team's entire schedule here, and purchase Season Seats here. Single Game tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 30.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.