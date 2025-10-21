NLL, NLLPA Agree on Multi-Year Extension to CBA

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the National Lacrosse League Players' Association (NLLPA) have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that will ensure the 2025-26 season begins as scheduled.

Under new head coach and general manager Dan MacRae, the Ottawa Black Bears will begin play on their second season at Canadian Tire Centre against the Seals on Saturday, November 29th at 7 p.m.

Last year, the Black Bears missed the playoffs by just a single win, finishing 8-10 on the season.

Free agency will commence on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET, and training camps presented by Warrior will begin on Oct. 31.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April. You can view the team's entire schedule here, and purchase Season Seats here. Single Game tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

