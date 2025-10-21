NLL and NLLPA Reach Multi-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement Ahead of 2025-2026 Season

Philadelphia, PA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the National Lacrosse League Players Association (NLLPA) announced today that they have agreed to terms on a multi-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The new CBA will extend through the 2029-2030 season. The agreement includes provisions allowing for mutual opt-outs under special circumstances, reflecting a shared commitment to flexibility and long-term league growth and stability.

"This agreement represents a significant step forward for the future of the NLL, ¬Â said Brett Frood, NLL Commissioner. "We are pleased that both the players and owners have mutually ratified the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefit and a clear pathway toward a commercially and financially sustainable league. This is a vital time for the NLL, and we are confident that this CBA will have a positive and meaningful impact for all our constituents - teams, players, and fans. We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the NLL Player Relations Committee and the NLLPA leadership, both of whom devoted months to detailed, good-faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement. ¬Â

Under the terms of the new CBA, the league and players have aligned on key structural and economic components designed to foster continued growth, strategic alignment, and strengthen the overall professional box lacrosse ecosystem. The agreement underscores the shared vision of the NLL and NLLPA to expand opportunities for member teams and athletes and further elevate the league's commercial success.

Reid Reinholdt, Vice President & Executive Director of the NLLPA, states, "The NLLPA is pleased to have reached an agreement that provides meaningful improvements for current and future players while also supporting the continued growth of the League. This agreement represents a pragmatic path forward - balancing immediate player needs with the long-term health of the game. We remained focused on ensuring player priorities were met in a way that aligns with the League's broader vision for growth and sustainability. We look forward to moving ahead together under this new CBA and ensuring our members are fully informed as we enter this next chapter. ¬Â

With this landmark agreement now in place, both the League and the Players' Association are entering an exciting new chapter focused on growth, innovation, and an even stronger connection with fans across North America. The next phase begins with free agency activity continuing on October 21 at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the league-wide training camp period, presented by Warrior, beginning on October 31. The momentum will carry into the 2025-26 season and NLL Faceoff Weekend beginning on Friday, November 28, 2025, highlighted by a Battle of Ontario matchup featuring the Toronto Rock visiting the newly relocated Oshawa FireWolves.







