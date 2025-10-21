NLL and NLLPA Reach Multi-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

Published on October 21, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The NLL and NLL Players Association have agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement. The new CBA will extend through the 2029-2030 season.

The agreement will allow the 2025-26 season to begin as scheduled. Free agency will resume on Oct. 21 at 12 p.m.

"This agreement represents a significant step forward for the future of the NLL," NLL Commissioner Brett Frood said. "We are pleased that both the players and owners have mutually ratified the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefit and a clear pathway toward a commercially and financially sustainable league. This is a vital time for the NLL, and we are confident that this CBA will have a positive and meaningful impact for all our constituents - teams, players, and fans. We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the NLL Player Relations Committee and the NLLPA leadership, both of whom devoted months to detailed, good-faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."

"The NLLPA is pleased to have reached an agreement that provides meaningful improvements for current and future players while also supporting the continued growth of the League," Reid Reinholdt, Vice President & Executive Director of the NLLPA, said. "This agreement represents a pragmatic path forward - balancing immediate player needs with the long-term health of the game. We remained focused on ensuring player priorities were met in a way that aligns with the League's broader vision for growth and sustainability. We look forward to moving ahead together under this new CBA and ensuring our members are fully informed as we enter this next chapter."

The Bandits open their season against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday, Nov. 29, when they will raise their third consecutive NLL Cup banner. Led by past MVPs Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne, Buffalo enters 2025-26 seeking to become the first team in league history to win four straight titles.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.