Player Transactions

The Buffalo Bandits have traded the 89th overall selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Philadelphia's sixth round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded the 82nd overall selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Oshawa FireWolves in exchange for Oshawa's sixth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have traded the 69th overall selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for a fifth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Ottawa Black Bears have traded Taggart Clark and a conditional third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Oshawa FireWolves in exchange for Tanner Thomson, Nicholas Volkov, and Sam Firth.

The following entry draft selection in the 2025 Entry Draft has been voided as a result of the player being ineligible pursuant to By-law II(D):

#68 - San Diego - Eddie Qu**

**These players have completed between one and three seasons of NCAA lacrosse and did not renounce their NCAA eligibility. They are not eligible to be signed by any club.







