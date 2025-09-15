NAL Welcomes the Louisiana Rouxgaroux Under New Ownership for 2026 Season

SHREVEPORT, LA - The National Arena League is proud to announce the full transfer of ownership of the Shreveport Rouxgaroux franchise to Keith Carter and family. With this milestone, the team has officially rebranded as the Louisiana Rouxgaroux, ushering in a bold new era of arena football in the state.

The transition to full family ownership marks a renewed commitment to excellence, community, and growth of professional indoor football in Louisiana. The Louisiana Rouxgaroux identity reflects the strength, culture, and resilience of the state while honoring its passionate fanbase.

Keith Carter, Owner of the Louisiana Rouxgaroux, shared:

"This is more than just football-it's about building a legacy in Louisiana. My family and I are excited to bring a fresh vision, a stronger foundation, and a deeper connection to our fans and community. The Louisiana Rouxgaroux will proudly represent the entire state, and we can't wait to get started."

National Arena League Commissioner, Brandon Ikard, added:

"We are excited to welcome the Louisiana Rouxgaroux under the leadership of Keith Carter and his family. Their dedication to the sport, to Louisiana, and to the fans ensures the team will thrive as part of the NAL. We are confident the Rouxgaroux will make a major impact when they take the field in 2026."

The Louisiana Rouxgaroux will officially kick off their inaugural season under their new branding in Spring 2026 as members of the National Arena League (NAL). Fans can look forward to upcoming announcements on player signings, community events, and the full 2026 game schedule.

