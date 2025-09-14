AquaSox Win NWL Championship

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: Fueled by a trio of home runs, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Eugene Emeralds 6-3 at Funko Field on Saturday night to secure the 2025 Northwest League Championship crown in four games.

The AquaSox offense began the game with an immediate bang as Charlie Pagliarini blasted his second leadoff home run of the series, setting the Frogs ahead 1-0.

However, the Emeralds battled back to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the second. Eugene brought home runs on a throwing error committed during Onil Perez's bunt single, Quinn McDaniel's sacrifice fly, and Zane Zielinski's RBI double.

Tai Peete reduced the Frogs' deficit to one run in the bottom of the second, smashing Everett's second solo home run of the night. Peete's homer was his first of the postseason, traveling 368 feet while being hit at an exit velocity of 102 miles per hour.

Providing Everett a 4-3 lead in the next frame was Luis Suisbel, who blasted a two-run home run after Matthew Ellis drew a leadoff walk. Suisbel's long ball was his first of the playoffs and raised his RBI total this series to five.

Everett starting pitcher Nick Payero departed after hurling four innings of three-run baseball after his only trouble came in the second inning. He allowed three hits and struck out two Emeralds before turning the ball over to Gabriel Sosa, who threw one scoreless inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, the AquaSox added an insurance run to make the score 5-3. After Pagliarini hit a leadoff double for his third hit of the night, he advanced to third base and later scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Jonny Farmelo.

Everett added a final run in the bottom of the eighth, extending their lead to 6-3. Peete hit a one-out double, and Brandon Eike hit a single to place runners on the corners. Colin Davis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Peete to prove the Frogs all of the run support they'd need to cushion the lead.

Locking down the final four frames of the game to secure the 2025 Northwest League Championship were William Fleming, Ben Hernandez, and Lucas Kelly. Fleming contributed two shutout innings, allowing only one hit, and Hernandez added one scoreless frame. Kelly locked down the final three outs of the game to earn the save and secure the 6-3 AquaSox victory in the deciding game of the 2025 Northwest League Championship.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox kick off next season on Friday, April 3, against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium before coming home for the 2026 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium.







