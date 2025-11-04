The AquaSox Make-A-Wish Giving Tree Is Back
Published on November 3, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
We're thrilled to once again partner with Make-A-Wish® Washington & Alaska to help stock their Gift Closet with toys and gift cards!
Gifts from the Make-A-Wish Giving Trees are shared with children battling critical illnesses - and their siblings - throughout the year. Will you help us spread some cheer?
Starting today, you can bring your unwrapped gifts to the AquaSox office (3802 Broadway).
If you'd like a receipt from Make-A-Wish, please tape a donation tag with your contact info to your gift. Make-A-Wish will send your receipt directly.
Items We're Collecting
Barbie Dolls - Fashionistas, Career dolls, playsets & accessories
Craft Kits - Jewelry-making, painting, or other creative sets
Superheroes - Popular action figures, themed posters, or wall decals
LEGO & DUPLO Sets
Science Kits - Crystal-growing sets, circuit or magnet kits
Washington Sports Gear - Jerseys, hats, pennants, and flags
Sensory Toys - Kinetic sand, pop fidgets, light-up sensory toys
Travel Games - Bananagrams, Scrabble, Uno, Go Fish, magnetic board games
Teen Items - Bluetooth headphones, trendy accessories, phone cases
Disney - Plush toys, LEGO sets, themed clothing
Coloring Books
Young Adult Books - The Hunger Games, Percy Jackson, Harry Potter
Fujifilm Instax Cameras
Art Supplies - Watercolor sets, sketchbooks, crayons, markers
Make a Donation Online
Prefer to give a gift of cash? You can make a secure online donation through the Make-A-Wish® Washington & Alaska website - every dollar helps grant life-changing wishes.
Purchase a Gift Card or Toys Online
Gift cards can be mailed directly to their Seattle office at:
Make-A-Wish® Alaska & Washington
811 1st Ave, Suite 620
Seattle, WA 98104
Your donations of cash, toys, and gift cards will help brighten even the darkest days for our wish kids and their siblings.
Invite your friends, family, and coworkers to join you in making a difference! Items will be picked up and distributed to the community on December 16th.
And don't miss out - thanks to Diedrich Coffee Santa Webbly will be making an appearance this year! Stay tuned for more details soon.
