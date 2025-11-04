The AquaSox Make-A-Wish Giving Tree Is Back

Published on November 3, 2025

Everett AquaSox News Release







We're thrilled to once again partner with Make-A-Wish® Washington & Alaska to help stock their Gift Closet with toys and gift cards!

Gifts from the Make-A-Wish Giving Trees are shared with children battling critical illnesses - and their siblings - throughout the year. Will you help us spread some cheer?

Starting today, you can bring your unwrapped gifts to the AquaSox office (3802 Broadway).

If you'd like a receipt from Make-A-Wish, please tape a donation tag with your contact info to your gift. Make-A-Wish will send your receipt directly.

Items We're Collecting

Barbie Dolls - Fashionistas, Career dolls, playsets & accessories

Craft Kits - Jewelry-making, painting, or other creative sets

Superheroes - Popular action figures, themed posters, or wall decals

LEGO & DUPLO Sets

Science Kits - Crystal-growing sets, circuit or magnet kits

Washington Sports Gear - Jerseys, hats, pennants, and flags

Sensory Toys - Kinetic sand, pop fidgets, light-up sensory toys

Travel Games - Bananagrams, Scrabble, Uno, Go Fish, magnetic board games

Teen Items - Bluetooth headphones, trendy accessories, phone cases

Disney - Plush toys, LEGO sets, themed clothing

Coloring Books

Young Adult Books - The Hunger Games, Percy Jackson, Harry Potter

Fujifilm Instax Cameras

Art Supplies - Watercolor sets, sketchbooks, crayons, markers

Make a Donation Online

Prefer to give a gift of cash? You can make a secure online donation through the Make-A-Wish® Washington & Alaska website - every dollar helps grant life-changing wishes.

Purchase a Gift Card or Toys Online

Gift cards can be mailed directly to their Seattle office at:

Make-A-Wish® Alaska & Washington

811 1st Ave, Suite 620

Seattle, WA 98104

Your donations of cash, toys, and gift cards will help brighten even the darkest days for our wish kids and their siblings.

Invite your friends, family, and coworkers to join you in making a difference! Items will be picked up and distributed to the community on December 16th.

And don't miss out - thanks to Diedrich Coffee Santa Webbly will be making an appearance this year! Stay tuned for more details soon.







