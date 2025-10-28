Check-In: How Mariners Prospects Are Doing in the AFL

Published on October 28, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The World Series isn't the only game still going in pro baseball. There's also the Arizona Fall League, where the Seattle Mariners have a number of prospects playing late into the year in the six-team league.

A year after current top M's prospect Colt Emerson turned heads for the Peoria Javelinas, there are three Mariners hitters off to strong starts for the same squad.

Here's a look at how Seattle's prospects are doing in the AFL.

Jonny Farmelo, OF

MLB.com prospect ranking: No. 75 overall; No. 7 Mariners

The biggest name of Seattle's farmhands in Arizona this fall, Farmelo is hitting a respectable .244 with 10 hits in 41 at-bats through Monday. Where the No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is standing out is with his athleticism, ability to hit for extra bases and patience at the plate.

Farmelo is tied for the AFL lead with two triples, tied for fourth with 13 RBIs, and tied for seventh with five stolen bases in his 12 games. He's been caught stealing just once. He's also tied for eighth in the league with 11 walks and has one home run.

Despite not having an eye-popping batting average, Farmelo has a strong .429 on-base percentage and .917 OPS.

This is all a good sign for the 21-year-old Farmelo, who had been hampered by injuries since last season. He suffered a torn right ACL in June 2024 that kept him out of action until April 29 of this year, and he also missed over a month this year with a stress fracture in his ribs. In 29 games for the High-A Everett AquaSox in 2025, he slashed .230/.318/.460 for a .778 OPS with six homers and two steals.

Charlie Pagliarini, 2B/OF

MLB.com prospect ranking: N/A

After finishing second on the AquaSox this season with 21 home runs in 116 games, the 24-year-old Pagliarini has been one of the best hitters in the AFL in nine games.

He's 11 for 33 and owns a .333/.410/.515 slash line for a .925 OPS with one homer, three doubles, five walks and three stolen bases on three attempts.

A 19th-round pick by the Mariners in the 2023 draft, the lefty-hitting Pagliarini has spent the majority of his time in the AFL playing left field after primarily playing second base this year for Everett.

Brock Rodden, 2B

MLB.com prospect ranking: No. 22 Mariners

A 25-year-old switch-hitter, Rodden has been solid at the plate in eight games for Peoria, going 8 for 16 and slashing .308/.379/.423 for an .802 OPS with three doubles, three walks and five stolen bases on five attempts.

A fifth-round pick in 2023 by Seattle out of Wichita State, the 5-foot-7 Rodden slashed .295/.356/.466 for an .822 OPS with five homers and 14 stolen bases in 37 games for Double-A Arkansas earlier this year.

UW Huskies product Stefan Raeth, a 17th-round pick in 2022 by Seattle, has thrown 4 2/3 scoreless innings in four appearances for Peoria. The 25-year-old right-hander has one save and has allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four.

Tyler Cleveland, a 26-year-old right-hander, has allowed one earned run on three hits (one home run) and four walks while striking out six over 3 1/3 innings.

Marcelo Perez, Seattle's No. 18 prospect per MLB.com, has had a forgettable time in Arizona thus far. The 25-year-old righty has allowed 11 earned runs on nine hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings in three appearances, including one start.

The AquaSox will kick off the 2026 season on the road Friday, April 3, against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium before returning home for an action-packed Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the Tri-City Dust Devils.







Northwest League Stories from October 28, 2025

Check-In: How Mariners Prospects Are Doing in the AFL - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.