Sponsor Local Schools with the AquaSox

Published on February 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Do you have a local business and are interested in partnering with the Everett AquaSox? Our Adopt-A-School Program might just be the perfect fit!

The Everett AquaSox are excited for the return of our Adopt-A-School Program for the 2026 baseball season. Our Adopt-A-School Program is a fun and meaningful way to give back to local students.

When a local business sponsors, a school in the greater Everett area is gifted a bulk of AquaSox tickets. Schools then reward students for outstanding achievements in academics, sports, and community initiatives.

In return for their generosity and support, participating businesses are recognized over the PA and big screen at all 66 home games, receive logo placement on our Adopt-A-School ballpark banner, and have access to discounted tickets for business group outings throughout the season.

The AquaSox also want to thank the following businesses who have already enrolled in the program!

Woods Coffee

Vintage Café

Frost Towing

Hedlund Painting

Coconut Kenny's

Dwellers Drinkery

Forney Financial

Shawn O'Donnell's

Alliance Landscape Services

The deadline to enroll in Adopt-A-School for the 2026 season is in early March. To receive more information about the AquaSox Adopt-A-School Program, please contact McKenna at mckennam@aquasox.com or call the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673!

Thank you for your interest in helping youth in our community, and we look forward to hearing from you!







