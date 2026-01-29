Join the AquaSox for Dinner and a Show for Charity

Kick off your Valentine's Day weekend with dinner and a show - all benefiting AquaSox Charities!

The Everett AquaSox are excited to host the Second Annual AquaSox Hot Stove Banquet presented by Leavitt Group NW, WestRock Construction, Judd & Black, and MAVRX Sports Housing!

The 2026 AquaSox Hot Stove Banquet will take place on Friday, February 13, at the Delta Hotel (3105 Pine St.) in downtown Everett, and the event will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Headlined by "Mr. Mariner" Alvin Davis, the Banquet features a fireside chat with Alvin, three-course meal, and a silent auction featuring autographed memorabilia to benefit AquaSox Charities presented by the Kendall Automotive Group.

During the fireside chat, Alvin will share stories from his time with the Seattle Mariners. Hear stories you've never heard before from one of the franchise's most iconic players!

For dining, all guests will be able to select their main course meal from the following dishes:

Pasta primavera with arrabbiata sauce and roasted vegetables

Garlic & Herb Grilled Chicken Breast with creamy Dijon, roasted asparagus, and garlic mashed potatoes

Pan-seared salmon with lemon dill sauce

All meals will also come served with Caesar Salad and Strawberry Shortcake.

Our silent auction benefiting AquaSox Charities will feature a wide variety of incredible baseball memorabilia. The mission of AquaSox Charities is to provide support to local schools, local youth sports programs, and local non-profits doing work for the good of Snohomish County and beyond.

Last year, AquaSox Charities donated nearly $100,000 in cash and in-kind donations to local organizations! Recent initiatives include collecting 50 gifts for the 2025 AquaSox Giving Tree, hosting over 100 guests at our Santa Webbly event, and Webbly making 12 community appearances in the past few months.

Some of the items in our silent auction include, but are not limited to:

Robinson Canó game-used, autographed AquaSox jersey

Two autographed, player-worn 2025 Christmas in July jerseys

Cal Raleigh autographed Funko POP!

Félix Hernández autographed Frog Tracks program

Individual tickets to the Hot Stove Banquet are available for $85.00 per person (service fees may apply), and Group tables of 10 are $850.00. Both individual tickets and tables can be purchased HERE. Additionally, you may call the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673 to secure your spot. Benefits of group tables include preferred seating, a special main course meal option, and an Alvin Davis autographed trophy bat!

All tickets must be purchased in advance and time to lock in your spot is running out! The deadline to buy your tickets is TOMORROW so give us a shout at 425-258-3673 to secure your spot!







