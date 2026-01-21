Everett AquaSox Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on January 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox manager Ryan Scott

(Everett AquaSox) Everett AquaSox manager Ryan Scott(Everett AquaSox)

EVERETT, WA - The Seattle Mariners organization announced today the members of the 2026 Everett AquaSox coaching staff:

Ryan Scott, Manager

Logan Moore, Bench Coach

Chase Miller, Hitting Coach

Bryan Pall, Pitching Coach

Max Miller, Strength and Conditioning Coach

Blake Wooten, Athletic Trainer

"We are excited and proud to announce our affiliate staffs for the upcoming season," said Mariners Director of Player Development Justin Toole. "From our ACL and DSL teams all the way up to Tacoma, we are confident that we have great fits to lead one of the best farm systems in baseball."

Ryan Scott returns to Everett for his third season as AquaSox manager after spending the 2025 campaign managing the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. He first joined the AquaSox in 2023, leading Everett to a 74-58 record and earning Northwest League Manager of the Year honors. That club also qualified for the Northwest League Championship Series following a 40-26 second-half finish. Scott managed Everett again during the 2024 season before moving to Arkansas in 2025, where he guided the Travelers to a 69-69 record in the Texas League.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Scott was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Notre Dame Preparatory High School (Arizona). He spent seven seasons in the Minor Leagues with the Dodgers (2013-15), Angels (2016, '19), and Mariners (2017-18) organizations, reaching the Triple-A level.

"I am excited to be back in the PNW and to lead the group up there this year! There's nothing like being around passionate Mariners and AquaSox fans each night, and I'm ready to get it going," said Scott.

Logan Moore, a former catcher who appeared in 565 games across nine minor league seasons, will be Everett's bench coach. This is his first season coaching having retired following the 2025 season. Moore was originally selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Northeastern Junior College (Colorado). He also played internationally, including stints in the Australian Baseball League and Dominican Winter League, among other leagues.

Chase Miller joins the Everett staff after spending the past two seasons at the hitting coach for the ACL Mariners. Before working with the Mariners, Chase served as the Director of Player Development and Director of Hitting with Ascent Athlete, a baseball training center in Aston, Pennsylvania.

Bryan Pall, a former Mariners pitching prospect, joins the AquaSox staff as the team's pitching coach. He pitched three minor league seasons with the Mariners organization (2019, '21-22) including time with the AquaSox in 2021 and 2022. He previously served as pitching coach for the ACL Mariners in 2024 and 2025, and prior for the DSL Mariners in 2023. Pall was selected in the 25th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Michigan.

Max Miller returns to Everett for his second season as strength and conditioning coach and third season in the Mariners organization. He served as strength and conditioning coach for the ACL Mariners in 2024 and previously worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Boston Red Sox organization in 2023. Max earned his bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from Cedarville University (Ohio).

Blake Wooten joins the AquaSox for his first season as athletic trainer after spending the past three seasons with the Modesto Nuts. Prior to joining the Mariners organization, he served as a Seasonal Athletic Trainer with the Baltimore Orioles organization. Wooten earned his Master of Science in Athletic Training from South Dakota State University in 2022 and a Bachelor of Arts in Athletic Training from Central College (Iowa), where he also played catcher for the baseball team.

The AquaSox open their 2026 season on Friday, April 3rd, against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium before coming home for their 2026 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.