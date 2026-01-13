Major League Baseball to Celebrate America's Semiquincentennial Throughout the 2026 Season

Published on January 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Major League Baseball will recognize America's Semiquincentennial with an extensive set of initiatives throughout 2026 to celebrate the nation's founding 250 years ago and baseball's distinct place in the country, it was announced today by Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr., at the league's Manhattan headquarters. As its first program, MLB introduced a new initiative through MLB Together by pledging 250,000 volunteer hours to support charitable organizations and local communities nationwide.

MLB's year-long celebration efforts will cut across numerous areas of league operations, including content, social responsibility, marketing, media, partnerships, baseball and softball development, Minor League operations, consumer products and special events. MLB unveiled a new logo, which will be used across the league's commemorations during the 2026 season, symbolizing the deep-rooted connection between the United States and the national pastime.

"As America's pastime with a history of more than 150 years, baseball has provided our country with decades of entertainment and enjoyment, an important form of intergenerational and familial connection, and a source of strength and consistency during difficult times," said Commissioner Manfred. "MLB will proudly celebrate our country's 250th birthday throughout 2026 as the sport builds on its current momentum and continues to entertain our fans of all ages."

Major League Baseball will recognize America's Semiquincentennial with an extensive set of initiatives throughout 2026 to celebrate the nation's founding 250 years ago and baseball's distinct place in the country, it was announced today by Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr., at the league's Manhattan headquarters. As its first program, MLB introduced a new initiative through MLB Together by pledging 250,000 volunteer hours to support charitable organizations and local communities nationwide.

MLB's year-long celebration efforts will cut across numerous areas of league operations, including content, social responsibility, marketing, media, partnerships, baseball and softball development, Minor League operations, consumer products and special events. MLB unveiled a new logo, which will be used across the league's commemorations during the 2026 season, symbolizing the deep-rooted connection between the United States and the national pastime.

"As America's pastime with a history of more than 150 years, baseball has provided our country with decades of entertainment and enjoyment, an important form of intergenerational and familial connection, and a source of strength and consistency during difficult times," said Commissioner Manfred. "MLB will proudly celebrate our country's 250th birthday throughout 2026 as the sport builds on its current momentum and continues to entertain our fans of all ages."

As part of the league's celebration of America's 250th, MLB Together launched a league-wide volunteer campaign intent on achieving 250,000 collective volunteer hours by the end of 2026. This MLB Together initiative will combine the efforts of the Commissioner's Office, all 30 MLB Clubs, all 120 Minor League Clubs, players of all levels, and the league's charitable partners to celebrate the country through community service, connecting baseball as an important part of America's past, present and future. With Foster Love serving as the inaugural volunteer event partner, more than 60 MLB staff members today assembled "Sweet Cases" for children in the foster care system at MLB's headquarters. By providing children with hand-decorated duffle bags and essential comfort items, the MLB community is providing support to vulnerable youth, marking the first of many nationwide efforts to reach their quarter-million-hour commitment.

MLB is a partner of America250, the official nonpartisan organization established by Congress to lead the nation's 250th anniversary commemoration. The MLB Together volunteer commitment aligns with America250's initiative called 'America Gives,' which is designed to make 2026 the largest year of volunteerism in U.S. history.

In addition, 80 elite high school athletes at the MLB DREAM SERIES, an amateur baseball development experience designed to help diversify the talent pool of minority pitchers and catchers, will join the initiative on January 17th by decorating and assembling duffle bags with everyday essentials for local foster children in the greater Tempe, Arizona area.

"Baseball and our country share the attributes of teamwork, resilience and community, and we plan to consistently bring those values to life through volunteerism," said April Brown, MLB Senior Vice President, Social Responsibility. "By offering 250,000 hours of service, the baseball family is coming together to pay tribute and give back to the communities that have supported the game for over a century."

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, which will be hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies this summer, is an important part of MLB's celebration for America's 250th. The Midsummer Classic returns to the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago, marking the first time Citizens Bank Park will host the event since its opening in 2004 and 50 years since Philadelphia hosted the All-Star Game for the nation's Bicentennial in 1976. Throughout All-Star Week, the city will serve as the hub for MLB's national celebration and its service efforts, featuring community-led legacy projects and volunteer activations.

Additional ways MLB will celebrate America's 250th will be announced throughout the season. For more information on MLB Together's season-long initiative and to find volunteer opportunities in your area, visit MLBTogether.com/A250.







Northwest League Stories from January 12, 2026

Major League Baseball to Celebrate America's Semiquincentennial Throughout the 2026 Season - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.