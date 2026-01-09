Alvin Davis to Headline 2026 AquaSox Hot Stove Banquet

Published on January 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, Washington: The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce that Seattle Mariners fan-favorite Alvin Davis, beloved as "Mr. Mariner" by many, will be the featured speaker at the Second Annual AquaSox Hot Stove Banquet presented by Leavitt Group NW, WestRock Construction, Judd & Black, and MAVRX!

Davis, the inaugural member of the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame, played eight MLB seasons with Seattle. He became the first player in Mariners history to win a major postseason award when he was named the 1984 American League Rookie of the Year. His outstanding play that season was also recognized by his selection to the 1984 American League All-Star Team.

The 2026 AquaSox Hot Stove Banquet will take place on Friday, February 13, at the Delta Hotel (3105 Pine St.) in downtown Everett, and the event will begin at 6:00 p.m. The Banquet will feature a catered meal, silent auction, and fireside chat with Alvin.

"We are very fortunate to have Alvin as our featured guest for this year's Hot Stove Banquet! We were thrilled when he accepted our invitation!" said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "I've worked in baseball for over 25 years and Alvin is by far one of the best in the business. Fans will love to hear his stories and experiences in baseball. As the leadoff event to the 2026 AquaSox Season, this special event is a home run for our fans that also helps us serve the local community."

Individual event tickets are available for $85.00 per person (service fees may apply), and group tables of 10 are $850.00. Both individual tickets and tables can be purchased HERE. Benefits of group tables include preferred seating and an Alvin Davis autographed trophy bat!

All tickets must be purchased in advance and just like your woodburning stove, seats are hot! We do expect a sellout so step up to the plate and score your tickets now! Once seats are gone, they are sold out for good!

Proceeds from the ticket sales and the silent auction will benefit AquaSox Charities presented by the Kendall Automotive Group. We also want to give a huge thank you to Leavitt Group NW, WestRock Construction, Judd & Black, and MAVRX! for sponsoring Alvin's visit to our community!

Additional event sponsorships are also available. Please email Danny Tetzlaff at dannyt@aquasox.com for more information!







Northwest League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.