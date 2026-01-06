SABR Appoints Pat Filippone as Treasurer of Board of Directors

Following the appointment of Dan Levitt as President, the SABR Board of Directors has appointed Pat Filippone to complete the rest of the Treasurer's term, which concludes following the Annual Business Meeting in 2026.

The SABR By-Laws provide for any vacancy to be filled within 60 days by a two-thirds vote of the remaining members of the Board.

Filippone, of Stockton, California, is President of 7th Inning Stretch, LLC, which owns and operates three affiliated Minor League Baseball teams: the Stockton Ports, the Delmarva Shorebirds, and the Everett AquaSox. He has served as President of the Stockton Ports since 2006 and has spent more than three decades as an executive in Minor League Baseball.

A call for nominations for the 2026 Board of Directors election will be announced in early March.

SABR was formed in 1971 in Cooperstown, New York, with the mission of fostering the research and dissemination of the history and record of the game. From this modest start, SABR membership has broadened steadily reaching totals more than 7,500 members worldwide.

Members include many major and minor league baseball officials, broadcasters and writers, as well as numerous former players. Primarily, the membership consists of "just plain fans" - anyone interested in baseball can join. SABR members have a variety of interests, and this is reflected in the diversity of its research committees. There are more than two dozen groups devoted to the study of a specific area related to the game - from Baseball and the Arts to Statistical Analysis to the Deadball Era to Women in Baseball.

To learn more about SABR, please visit their website at www.sabr.org.







