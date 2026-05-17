Former Frog Adam Macko Gets the Call

Published on May 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Toronto Blue Jays have called up former Everett AquaSox left-handed pitcher Adam Macko.

Drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Macko made eight starts with Everett in 2022, posting a 3.99 ERA while striking out 60 batters in 38.1 innings.

He becomes the fourth member of the AquaSox's 2022 starting rotation to reach the major leagues, joining Prelander Berroa, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo.

Macko was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in November 2022 alongside right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

The No. 21 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, has been working as a multi-inning reliever with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

Born in Slovakia, Macko has strong Canadian ties after playing his high school baseball in Alberta. He also recently impressed while pitching for Canada national baseball team during the World Baseball Classic.

At Triple-A Buffalo, the 25-year-old posted a 4.50 ERA across 18 relief innings.







Northwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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