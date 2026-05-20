Gabe Speier Joins Frogs for Rehab Assignment

Published on May 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for the High-A Everett AquaSox on Wednesday, May 20. First pitch for the game against the Tri-City Dust Devils is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The 31-year-old native of Santa Barbara, California, will make his first rehab outing of the season upon pitching in a game for the AquaSox. Speier has been inactive since landing on the injured list May 4 with left shoulder inflammation.

Debuting in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals in 2019, Speier pitched four seasons in the Midwest before being acquired by the Mariners ahead of the 2023 season. He has become a consistent and reliable bullpen arm for the Mariners in the four seasons since being claimed from waivers, earning him a spot on the 2026 Team USA World Baseball Classic roster in the process.

Speier's strongest season with the Mariners came in 2025 when he pitched to a 2.61 earned run average across 62.0 innings in 76 games. He tallied 24 holds and struck out 82 while walking only 11, providing him with a WHIP of 0.87 and a batting average against of just .192. Before his injury, Speier owned a 2.92 earned run average across 12.1 innings of work in 2026.

Drafted in the 19th round (No. 563 overall) in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California, Speier made his professional baseball debut in 2013 with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox. He rose to the Double-A ranks by 2016 and reached Triple-A for the first time in 2019.

Tickets to watch Speier pitch on Wednesday are available for electronic purchase at AquaSox.com or through the MiLB App, and tickets may also be bought by calling the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673. The AquaSox encourage buying your tickets in advance: Walk-up quantities may be limited as seats are expected to sell fast.

All Major League Rehab Assignments are subject to change at any time.







Northwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

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