Stevenson Collects Six RBIs In 10-5 AquaSox Win

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Luke Stevenson of the Everett AquaSox is all smiles

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Luke Stevenson of the Everett AquaSox is all smiles(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Led by Luke Stevenson's three doubles and six RBIs, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 10-5 at Everett Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

Josh Caron put the Frogs on the board early, giving his team a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Jonny Farmelo walked and Stevenson doubled, allowing Caron to rope a two-run double off of the outfield fence. With the scoring play, Caron raised his RBI total this season to 28.

Everett burst open the game in the next frame, scoring five more runs to take a 7-0 lead after two. With the bases loaded, Stevenson drilled a bases-clearing double for his 11th of the year, and Brandon Eike added an RBI single three batters later. Ending the scoring for the inning was Carter Dorighi, who hit into an RBI groundout.

The Dust Devils found the scoring column in the top of the third, cutting the Frogs' lead down to four runs. Jake Munroe and Juan Flores each singled, positioning Ryan Nicholson to smash a three-run home run to right center field.

AquaSox starting pitcher Chase Centala departed after throwing four innings of three-run ball, striking out seven Dust Devils to tie his career high. Taking over for Centala was right-hander Adam Smith, who pitched two innings of one-run baseball while striking out two.

Tri-City found their fourth run in the top of the sixth as Gage Harrelson hit into an RBI groundout. However, the AquaSox found another spark in the bottom half of the frame to take a 10-4 lead. Up to the plate again with loaded bases, Stevenson smacked a three-run double to center field to raise his RBI total to six on the night. Additionally, the double was his third of the night.

Throwing the final three innings of the game for the AquaSox was right-hander Christian Little and Brock Moore, who combined to hurl three innings. Randy De Jesus added a solo home run in the eighth, but the Dust Devils offense stalled beyond that point as the Frogs secured their 10-5 win.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 5 10 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 2 5 0 0 0 3 0 0 X 10 13 1

WIN - Adam Smith (2-0) LOSS - Peyton Olejnik (1-5)

EVERETT PITCHING: Centala (4.0), Smith (2.0), Little (2.0), Moore (1.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Olejnik (1.0), Key (3.2), Gieg (2.1), Thompson (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 50 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 22! First pitch for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and promotions include the AquaSox beanie giveaway presented by IBEW / NECA, the AquaSox Student Discount, and the GESA Credit Union Military Pride Offer! Additional promotions for later in the homestand include appearances by the ZOOperstars! on Saturday and Sunday, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!

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Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

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