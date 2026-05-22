O'Dowd Homers Twice in Spokane's 9-4 Win

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Jack O'Dowd certainly knows how to make an impression. Spokane's designated hitter homered in each of his first two at-bats and finished with three hits in his High-A debut as the Indians rolled past the Canadians, 9-4, in front of 2,296 fans at Avista Stadium for Doris' Birthday Extravaganza Night presented by Spokane International Airport.

TOP PERFORMERS

An undrafted free agent out of Texas, O'Dowd has done nothing but mash since signing with the Rockies in January. The 25-year-old slashed .333/.375/.679 with six doubles, one triple, seven home runs, and 25 RBIs in 22 games with Fresno, and wasted no time acclimating himself to a new level of competition. O'Dowd drilled a long solo home run in his first at-bat and then upped the ante with a three-run blast in the third. He added a single in the fifth before striking out in his final at-bat to finish the night 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs.

Tommy Hopfe added a two-run homer in the second while Jacob Hinderleider had two hits, two RBI, and a walk in the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (7-5), Redband (1-1), Operation Fly Together (2-0), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (7-17), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, May 22nd vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Vancouver RHP Daniel Guerra (1-2, 3.60) vs. Spokane LHP Bryson Hammer (2-4, 5.02)

NEXT PROMOTION: Storybook Princess Night presented by 103.1 KCDA & The Spokesman-Review - Join us for a royal night at the ballpark featuring princesses and characters from popular tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and snap a photo with all your favorite storybook characters! Pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO card and play along with the game to win great prizes. Plus, kids 12 and under can stick around after the game for DQ Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

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