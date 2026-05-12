An Unforgettable Mother's Day for the Fitzers

Published on May 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







No matter where he shops in the future, Kevin Fitzer will never be able to top the Mother's Day present he delivered with his mom in the stands at Avista Stadium on Sunday, May 10th.

Spokane's first baseman crushed a solo home run to center field in his first at-bat of the day and then topped that with an opposite-field grand slam the next time up as the Indians topped the Dust Devils, 8-3, to complete their first series win of the year.

"Having my mom there on Mother's Day made it incredibly special," said Fitzer. "To hit two home runs and share that moment with her in the stands is something I'll never forget. It means a lot to be able to make memories like that with family watching."

Fitzer's multi-HR game was the first of his professional career while the five RBIs were a new single-game high. The 24-year-old out of Aliso Viejo, CA, has already set a career high with six home runs this season, tying him for the top spot in the Northwest League (as of 5/12).







Northwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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