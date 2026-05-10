Tri-City's Hot Start Dooms Indians in 9-5 Loss

Published on May 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tri-City struck for seven runs over the first three frames and cruised from there as they topped the Indians, 9-5, in front of 5,265 fans at Avista Stadium for Rock 'n Roll Fireworks Night presented by Ashley and The Dave & Molly Show.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jacob Hinderleider finished 2-for-4 including his second home run of the season while Roynier Hernandez and Ethan Hedges both picked up a pair of hits in the loss.

Hunter Omlid allowed just one run while striking out four over three strong innings of relief.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (4-5), Redband (1-0), Operation Fly Together (2-0), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (5-13), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, May 10th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates - 12:00 PM)

Tri-City LHP Francis Texido (2-0, 3.78) vs Spokane RHP Yuma Herrera (0-1, 4.24)

NEXT PROMOTION: Mother's Day Game presented by Great Clips - Treat Mom to a day at the ballpark. We will be celebrating the amazing moms, step moms, grandmothers and mother figures all game long. The players will be wearing special Breast Cancer Awareness jerseys that will be auctioned to raise money for Every Woman Can. Also, pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball BINGO card and play along with the game to win great prizes. Then, be sure to stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field, with Mom of course!







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

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