C's on Wrong End of Doubleheader Sweep

Published on May 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Canadians were swept in a doubleheader Saturday night at PK Park, falling to the Eugene Emeralds (SF) 7-5 in Game One and 5-1 in Game Two.

GAME ONE

Things started well enough for the C's in the opening tilt. Dub Gleed led off with a solo homer and, after Eugene tied it in the second, Vancouver grabbed their second lead of the game with a two-run fourth that was highlighted by a two-out, two-strike, two-RBI single from JR Freethy to make it 3-1 Canadians.

The lead would last until the fifth, when a three-run shot from #5 Giants prospect Gavin Kilen put the Ems ahead by a score before three more runs came home in the bottom of the sixth.

Trailing by four, the C's got two runs back in the seventh on an Alexis Hernandez two-run homer but couldn't muster any further scoring.

GAME TWO

A four-run bottom of the second doomed the Canadians in the second game. They didn't get their first hit until the fourth and would not score until Eugene had gone up 5-0 with a run in the fifth. Vancouver spoiled the shutout in the sixth when Carter Cunningham tripled with two outs and Manny Beltre singled him home on the very next pitch to cut the deficit back to four. That would be all the offense would manage.

With Eugene leading the series 3-2, the C's need a win tomorrow in the finale to secure a split. The Emeralds have won every series they've played in this year, but Canadians starter Daniel Guerra will aim to lead Vancouver to victory.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







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