Hops Lose Fifth Straight to Frogs in 15-1 Rout

Published on May 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Everett, WA - The Hillsboro Hops had lost the first four games of the six-game series against the Everett AquaSox and it didn't get any better on Saturday night at Everett Memorial Stadium. The Frogs slugged four home runs on Star Wars Night, including a 10-run fourth inning en route to a 15-1 game five win.

Hops' starter Kyle Ayers had the toughest outing of his young pro career on Saturday and statistically the worst outing in team history. The AquaSox got on the board early with a three-run home run in the first off the bat of slugging catcher Luke Stevenson to take a 3-0 lead.

Alberto Barriga answered by extending his hit streak to 10 games on the Hops first home run of the week in the third, a solo home run off the netting in right field.

They would add two more in the third inning on another home run, this one off the bat of Felnin Celestin who recorded his eighth hit of the series and extended his hit streak to 15 games with a two-run shot to make it 5-0.

The AquaSox then had the second biggest inning of all time against the Hops by sending 14 batters to the plate in the fourth and scoring 10 runs on seven hits. Luis Suisbel hit the fourth home run of the game, a solo shot and then Carlos Jimenez capped off the 10-run inning with the Sox tenth home run of the series, a three-run blast that made it 15-1. Ayers got charged with a team record 12 earned runs over 3.1 innings.

Adonys Perez and Yordin Chalas kept the AquaSox off the board over the final four innings, but the Hops' offense couldn't get anything going either. The final five innings were scoreless and the final score in game five was 15-1.

The series finale is the 12th and final game of the road trip and will have a first pitch at 4:05 tomorrow, with airtime at 3:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

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