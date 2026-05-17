Hops Shut Down by Bryson Hammer in 5-2 Loss

Published on May 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops entered Saturday night's game against Spokane at Hillsboro Ballpark looking to tie their season high win streak at four games. Spokane had different ideas, as their starter Bryson Hammer 6 shutout innings in his second career start. He set a career high in innings pitched, strikeouts (8) and pitches thrown. Modeifi Marte hit a late two-run homer for Hillsboro, but it wasn't enough in the 5-2 loss.

For the third game in a row Spokane scored in the first inning. Junior Sanchez allowed a walk and stolen base to Tevin Tucker, who later scored on the first of three sacrifice flies in the game for Spokane.

Sanchez allowed just the one run over four innings and turned it over to Kyle Ayers out of the bullpen.

Meanwhile, Bryson Hammer was dominant allowing just one base runner over six scoreless innings. Hammer, who had 94 career outings was making just his second professional start. The Hops were unable to get anything going against the southpaw, as the game remained 1-0 entering the seventh.

Spokane went on to score runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings against Kyle Ayers to extend their lead to 5-0.

Modeifi Marte got the Hops on the board in the eighth with an opposite field home run, a two-run blast that just cleared the fence, but that's all the Hops could get offensively on Saturday.

Nathan Blasick shut down the Hops in the ninth, securing his third save and a Spokane win.

Each team used just two pitchers in the game, Sanchez and Ayers for Hillsboro and Hammer (W) and Blasick (S) for Spokane.

Hillsboro leads the series 3-2 heading into the finale tomorrow. They will look to beat the Indians 4-2 for the second time this season, first pitch is at 1:05 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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